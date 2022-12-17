Following these ways will increase breast milk production

Following some simple tips you can increase the breast milk :

1. Check the latch: It does not matter which is your favourite position to breastfeed your little one, as long as he latches properly. A lot of times, mothers get worried about producing insufficient breast milk when the problem lies with the way the baby latches on the breast. If the newborn is latched properly, he/she will be able to drink the milk completely. This will boost the production of breast milk as an effective removal of breast milk signals the body to produce more milk.

2. Breastfeed the baby frequently: When your baby is able to empty the breasts frequently, it will cue your body to make more breast milk to feed the little one. Ideally, your newborn should be fed every two to three hours throughout the day.

3. Make sure you are hydrated: You need to pay attention to the amount of water you are drinking. If you feel that you are not able to produce enough breast milk, drink at least 8-9 glasses of water per day.

4. Breastfeed from both breasts: Start switching between both your breasts while nursing your baby to increase the supply of breast milk. When the baby slows down suckling on the first breast, offer the second breast during the same feed.