Messi injury update : Argentina’s star to play through pain in FIFA World Cup final!

The countdown to the Argentina vs. France FIFA World Cup 2022 championship match has started. On December 18 (Sunday), at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, a major summit matchup between two elite teams is scheduled to take place. According to Indian Standard Time, kickoff is scheduled at 8.30 p.m. (IST). The two best teams in the competition, who have played outstanding soccer to get here, are these two. France has advanced to their second straight championship. In order to join Italy and Brazil as the only teams to win the World Cup in back-to-back years, they would need to win it again.

On the other hand, Argentina is trying to win the World Cup for the first time since 2014. They lost to Germany back then. Lionel Messi will be hoping to end his international career with a World Cup trophy in his trophy case, which would make it complete. But he has a challenge that is not Kylian Mbappe. His level of fitness presents that challenge. There are rumours going around that Messi isn’t operating at full capacity. He apparently missed the Friday, December 16 workout due to a hamstring ailment. During the semifinal match against Luka Modric’s Croatia, he was spotted clutching his hamstring.

The most recent information on Messi’s ailment is still unavailable. What is occurring in the Argentine camp is unknown to us. In spite of everything, Messi will play and give it his best in what will be his final World Cup game. But it’s also true that Messi did not show up for practise on Friday, December 16, indicating that he is giving his body a lot of rest ahead of the crucial match on Sunday, when Argentina has a chance to make history.