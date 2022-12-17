‘New York’s 9/11 and Mumbai’s 26/11 cannot be repeated’: India

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Indian minister of external affairs, stated on Thursday, December 15, that the world could not allow another 9/11 in New York or another 26/11 in Mumbai to occur in the future. With a covert allusion to Pakistan and China, Jaishankar delivered a strong message regarding terrorism. ‘ The current epicentre of terrorism is very much alive and active,’ he claimed. He was addressing at the UNSC briefing on ‘Threats to International Peace & Security Caused by Terrorist Acts: Global Counter-terrorism Approach – Principles & the Way Forward’.

No individual state should endeavour to seek political gain from terrorism and none of us collectively should ever put up with such calculations. When it comes to tackling terrorism, we must overcome our political differences and manifest a zero-tolerance approach: EAM at UNSC pic.twitter.com/iGqNr6JUOB — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

Terrorism, according to the foreign minister of India, is an existential menace to world peace and security that knows no boundaries of geography, ethnicity, or country. The briefing, according to Jaishankar, was a component of India’s continuing efforts at the UN Security Council to re-energize its counterterrorism agenda, which is long overdue given how severe the danger of terrorism has grown. He addressed the Council of 15 nations and said: ‘In fact, the threat from terrorism has gotten worse. Al-Qaida, Da’esh, Boko Haram, Al Shabab, and its affiliates have all seen their numbers grow’.

He added that while ‘lone wolf’ attacks motivated by online ‘radicalisation and biases’ are at the other end of the spectrum, we must not forget that established networks and old habits still exist, particularly in South Asia. ‘The contemporary epicentre of terrorism remains very much alive and active, whatever gloss may be applied to minimise unpleasant realities’, he added. Jaishankar further emphasised particular difficulties that the global counterterrorism framework is facing.