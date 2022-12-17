Report: India successfully test fires Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile

According to defence officials cited by the news agency ANI, India successfully completed the night tests of the Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile on Thursday (December 15). It is capable of attacking targets more than 5,000 kilometres away.

The test was conducted to verify new hardware and software on the lighter-than-before missile. The trial demonstrated the Agni-5 missile’s potential to increase its range when necessary.

The launch took place from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in the eastern Indian state of Odisha at around 5:30 p.m. (local time).

The Indian defence ministry said that the missile can hit a target up to a range of 5,000 kilometres. It also has a very high degree of accuracy. The missile uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine.

As per the report, the ministry further stated that the successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India’s stated policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that highlights the commitment to ‘No First Use’.