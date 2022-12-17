Shah Rukh Khan finds it difficult to pick a favourite in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The choice between France or Argentina as his favourite to win the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday appears to be up in the air for Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan.

With Kylian Mbappe serving as their star player this tournament, the defending Champions are attempting to reclaim their title. Lionel Messi and the Argentinean team, who overcame a setback to Saudi Arabia on the first day and advanced to the final, are in front of them.

With five goals between the two of them, Messi enters his second World Cup final as the joint leading scorer. The outcome of their match on Sunday determine who leaves the tournament with the coveted golden boot.

Shah Rukh Khan appears to be among the football enthusiasts around the world who are unsure of who will win the championship game on Sunday.

The Bollywood actor was participating in his #AskSRK session on Twitter, where he engages with followers and responds to their questions for 15 minutes on a variety of subjects.

Khan was asked by a spectator who he will be rooting for in the Sunday championship match. The Bollywood actor’s response was conflicted, but he did admit that Messi should take home the World Cup trophy. He continued, though, by stating that Mbappe has also been entertaining to watch throughout the tournament.