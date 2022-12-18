5,000 jail days for an un-committed murder: MBBS student hope for a better life after prison!

Bhopal: After great effort, he was able to enrol in a state-run medical college while still in his fourth year of the MBBS programme. He was about to complete his medical education, support his family, and set an example for his neighbourhood. However, one event caused his entire world to turn upside down and his entire existence to become chaotic.

This was the case with Chandresh Marskole, who was imprisoned for 4,979 days, or over 14 years, for the murder of his girlfriend but did not commit the crime. He is anxious to rebuild his life after it was destroyed one rainy day in 2008 when he was imprisoned despite ultimately being declared not guilty. When Marskole was charged with murdering his lover, he was in his last year of the MBBS programme.

Even though he is aware that he cannot get those years back, he is still working hard to complete his medical studies. After exonerating Marskole of all charges in the death of Shruti Hill, the MP High Court ordered the MP government to pay the Gond tribal member from Waraseoni in the Balaghat district Rs 42 lakh in compensation. The court linked Marskole’s plight to that of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of espionage. In their 78-page verdict, Justices Atul Sreedharan and Sunita Yadav strongly criticised the police and their investigation.

On May 4, the HC said that ‘he has been a victim of truth being sacrificed at the altar of a biassed and dishonest inquiry’ and ordered the state government to pay him Rs. 42 lakh in compensation within 90 days or face interest charges of 9% annually. On May 9, Marskole left the Bhopal Central Prison. In the six months since the HC ruling, neither the home department nor the medical education department have clarified whether he may continue his MBBS. Furthermore, it is still unknown who actually killed Shruti. However, Marskole vows to continue the battle.