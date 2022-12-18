‘A bloody spell will be cast’: Kashmiri Pandits face a fresh threat from terrorists!

A new threat has been made against Kashmiri Pandits by The Resistance Force (TRF), a branch of Lashkar-e-Taiba in India. The group targetedsix members of the Jammu and Kashmir government and issued a warning against them, labelling them as ‘PM Package stooges,’ claiming that the community had ‘always played the victim card’.

The letter stated, ‘This list should act as an eye-opener for all those who attempt to be sympathisers of Migrant Kashmir Pandits PM Package stooges. These PM Package goons are carrying out their duties in accordance with the contract they signed promising to support Delhi and Indianize every department they work for. They were IB pawns in the early 1990s, and today they work for Sangi. Regardless of their posts, they are given responsibilities. This list includes jobs of low status who are tasked with taking care of prominent people,’the terrorist group made this threat to Kashmiri Pandits.

The statement read, ‘These Delhi-sponsored spies are being placed in many departments, not just one. The list of these traitors is extensive, and soon their blood will be spilled. Here, we want to be clear about one thing: Kashmiri Pandits who remained in the valley during the 1990s rather than emigrating should not fear’, the TRF reported.