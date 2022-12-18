Contractor for IRCTC fined Rs. 1 lakh by Railways for adding Rs. 5 to water bottle

An IRCTC contractor was fined Rs 1 lakh by the Indian Railways for adding Rs 5 to the advertised price of Rs 15 for a water bottle.

When a passenger travelling from Chandigarh to Shahjahanpur was asked to pay Rs 20 for a bottle of water, the entire incident came to light. After being overcharged, the passenger posted a video on Twitter explaining the entire ordeal.

The railways became aware of the situation and opened an investigation. Chandramauli Mishra was given a show-cause notice by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on December 15.

Mandeep Singh, the Divisional Railway Manager for Ambala, reported that the contractor had been fined Rs. 1 lakh.

Every supplier and contractor it works with has a list price that has been established by the Indian Railways. If someone charged more than allowed, the railways would respond by either terminating the contract or levying a fine. The matter is currently the subject of more investigation.