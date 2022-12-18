Deaf beggar has an accident, and police found large sums of money.

On Saturday, a beggar met with an accident in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, but what police found in his pocket shocked many.

The beggar was struck by a bike, and the police discovered large sums of cash in his pocket after taking him to the hospital.

While looking for an ID in his pocket, the officers found cash.

He had 3.64 lakh rupees in his pocket, all in notes of Rs 2,000.

The 50-year-old beggar from Pipraich is named Sharif Baunk.

According to SHO Manoj Kumar Pandey, the deaf beggar was involved in an accident and had Rs 3.64 lakh taken from him. Given that the accident caused the beggar’s leg to be broken, he is currently admitted in hospital for better treatment.