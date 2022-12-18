Ducati launches new adventure motorcycle in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Italian luxury motorcycle-manufacturing, Ducati launched its new adventure motorcycle named Ducati DesertX in the Indian markets. It is priced at Rs 17.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is offered in Star White Silk color scheme with bookings open across all the company authorized dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai. The new Ducati DesertX deliveries will start from the first week of January 2023.

The bike has a ground clearance of 250 mm. The suspension duties are carried out by an adjustable upside-down Kayaba fork at front and an adjustable Kayaba single shock absorber unit at rear. As for braking, it features Brembo brakes with ABS Cornering function.

Also Read: World Test Championship Points Table: India moves to second spot

Ducati DesertX is powered by 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine. The engine delivers top power of 108 bhp at 9,250 rpm and peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is linked to a 6-speed gearbox . Some of the notable features in the new DesertX include 6 Riding Modes with 4 Power Modes (Full, High, Medium, and Low), Engine Brake Control, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control and high-resolution 5-inch color TFT display with Ducati Multimedia System.