FINA World Swimming Championships 2022: Chahat Arora sets national record in women’s 50m breaststroke

Melbourne: In swimming, Indian swimmer Chahat Arora set a new national record in the women’s 50m breaststroke at the FINA World Swimming Championships 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Chahat Arora clocked 32.91 seconds to top heat 2 at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre’s 25-metre short course pool. She bettered her own previous record of 32.94 seconds set at the National Aquatic Championships 2022 in September.

Chahat Arora failed to qualify for the semi-finals after finishing 31st overall in a field of 45. The top 16 made the semi-finals. This was the 25-year-old Chahat Arora’s second national record-setting performance at the Melbourne meeting.

Also Read: Motorola launches Moto G53 5G: Details

The FINA World Swimming Championships 2022, the 16th edition of the competition, will conclude today.