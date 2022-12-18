REVEALED- ‘Pakistani Army personnel held captive’: Taliban attack military, kill many!

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or Pakistan’s Taliban on Sunday took the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bannu Cantonment Centre in restive northwest Pakistan under siege. At the time of publishing this report, the number of casualties and deceased was unclear. TTP members inside the CTD headquarters issued a video message: ‘Subedar Major Khurshed Akram, along with 8 other personnel have been taken as hostage’.

Many civilians, including children, were reported injured at the Chaman border crossing area after Taliban fighters attacked. TTP militants also distributed leaflets warning citizens to follow the Shariah and not rat out on the them. Usage of mortars and machine guns from the TTP side has been confirmed. Incident occurred at a time when the commander of the United States Central Command was visiting the Pakistani military headquarters.

THE TTP

The TTP is a banned militant group based along the Afghan-Pakistan border. It has carried out a number of major attacks on Pakistani security personnel. Pakistan has been fencing the 2,600-km border with Afghanistan since 2017 to end terrorist infiltration and smuggling. The project includes the construction of border posts and forts and raising of new wings of the Frontier Corps.