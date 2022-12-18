These cars to become expensive from January: Full list

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturers in India have announced price hikes on a range of models from January. The price hike is announced due to increase in commodity prices and also comply with stricter emission norms, coming into effect April 2023. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Renault, Kia India and MG Motor have already announced price hikes.

Check out the list of companies that have announced a price hike:

1) Honda: The Japanese car maker may increase price of its vehicles by up to Rs 30,000.

2) Hyundai India: The price rise will vary across models and will come into effect from January 2023.

3) Jeep India: Jeep SUVs across models will see a price hike of 2-4%.

4) Maruti Suzuki: The company says the decision was prompted by continued cost pressure and recent regulatory requirements.

5) Tata Motors: The price rise will be for both the ICE and EVs models offered by the company.

6) Kia India: Kia vehicles will get expensive by up to Rs 50,000 from January 2023.

7) Mercedes-Benz: The luxury car company will increase prices by up to 5%.

8) MG Motor: The company will raise prices of its SUV by up to Rs 90,000.

9) Audi India: The company will raise car prices by up to 1.7% from January 2023.