World Test Championship Points Table: India moves to second spot

Mumbai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the updated ICC World Test Championship points table. Team India moved to the second spot in the points table. Earlier, India defeated Bangladesh by 188 runs in the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. India was at the fourth points table before the match.

Here’s how the updated World Test Championship points table:

Australia, following their win over the South Africa, remain top of the table with a win percentage of 76.92. The Pat Cummins-led side has played 13 games so far, winning 9 of them.

India is now behind them at second spot with a win percentage of 55.77.

Meanwhile, South Africa dropped down to the third spot, following their defeat, and now have a win percentage of 54.55.

Sri Lanka also lost one spot after India’s win and are now currently fourth. They have a win percentage of 53.33.

England and Pakistan, who are currently squaring off in the third and final Test at the National Stadium in Karachi, are fifth and sixth with win percentages of 44.44 and 42.42, respectively.

West Indies, New Zealand and Bangladesh complete the bottom 3 with win percentages of 40.91, 25.93 and 12.12, respectively.