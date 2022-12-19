1971 India-Pak war hero, BSF veteran Bhairon Singh Rathore passes away

Jodhpur: Border Security Force (BSF) veteran and hero of the India-Pakistan 1971 war, Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh Rathore passed away at the age of 81 on Monday. He took his last breath at AIIMS, Jodhpur.

Bhairon Singh received the Sena Medal in 1972 for his heroic action. At the Longewala post on the Jaisalmer border, he fought the Pakistan Army along with the Punjab Regiment. Posted with the 14th BSF battalion during the war, Bhairon Singh Rathore retired as a Naik in 1987.

A BSF spokesperson said Bhairon Singh Rathore’s body is being taken to a training centre of the force in Jodhpur where a wreath-laying ceremony will be held after which cremation will be conducted in his village Solankiya Tala located around 100 Km from Jodhpur with full military honours.

From actors to politicians all condole the death of the brave hero. On his death, BSF tweeted, ‘DG BSF & all ranks condole the passing of Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh, Sena Medal, the hero of #Longewala battle during 1971 War. BSF salutes his intrepid bravery, courage & dedication towards his duty. Prahari Parivar stands by his family in these trying times’.

Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Bhairon Singh Rathore, he tweeted, ‘Had met Bhairon Singh Rathore ji in Jaisalmer last year, the flame of love and patriotism in his heart for the motherland was truly unique. His heroic saga will continue to inspire generations to come. May God give strength to his family members to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti Shanti’.