America leaves room for diplomacy to resolve Iran’s nuclear issue

The United States has attempted to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal for almost two years, but has been unsuccessful in doing so. Despite this, Washington and its European allies continue to support diplomacy.

Their justifications are based on the peril of alternate strategies, the unpredictability of the effects of an attack on Iran, and the conviction that there is still time to change Tehran’s course. According to officials, even though Tehran is edging closer to producing fissile material, it is not there yet, nor has it mastered the technology to produce a bomb.

The United States has attempted to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal for almost two years, but has been unsuccessful in doing so. Despite this, Washington and its European allies continue to support diplomacy.

Their justifications are based on the peril of alternate strategies, the unpredictability of the effects of an attack on Iran, and the conviction that there is still time to change Tehran’s course. According to officials, even though Tehran is edging closer to producing fissile material, it is not there yet, nor has it mastered the technology to produce a bomb.