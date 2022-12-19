Bhagwant mann visiting Chennai, Hyderabad for two days to meet with industrial tycoons, seek investment

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann began his two-day visit to Chennai and Hyderabad on Sunday in an effort to persuade the industrial behemoths to invest, in order to further boost industrial growth in the state.

On December 19, the CM arrived in Chennai, where he will meet with business delegations and leading corporations in an effort to secure investments and strategic alliances in vital industries. On December 20, he will also participate in interactive meetings with business leaders in Hyderabad.

The state is likely to gain a great deal from Bhagwant Mann’s visit by attracting significant investments, technical know-how, and expertise from huge companies.

The chief minister will also invite business leaders to the Investment Summit, which the Punjab government will host in Mohali on February 23 and 24.

The state government will do everything possible to turn the state into an industrial hub, said chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who reiterated his firm commitment to that goal. Everything, according to him, is being done to position the state on the high-growth trajectory of industrial development.

‘I will personally showcase Punjab as a land of opportunities and growth for entrepreneurs. He expressed hope that this tour will prove to be a milestone towards giving a major fillip to the industrial growth of the state,’ Bhagwant Mann said.