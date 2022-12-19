Iran says that it would not ‘seek permission from anyone’ to expand relations with Russia

Iran stated on Sunday, December 18, that it would not ‘ask permission from anyone’ to deepen its ties with Russia, taking a position that appeared to be extremely combative. Iran has dismissed US worries about a burgeoning military alliance between Moscow and Tehran.

The military collaboration between Iran and Russia ‘poses significant challenges’ to US allies in the Middle East, CIA Director William Burns said on PBS television on Friday.

Speaking on behalf of Iran’s foreign ministry, Nasser Kanani referred to the remarks as ‘baseless’ and claimed they were a product of the US’s ‘propaganda campaign against Iran.’

Kanani stated in a statement released on Sunday that Tehran ‘acts autonomously in controlling its foreign affairs and does not seek permission from anyone.’

Iran’s ‘national interests,’ he continued, ‘guide its foreign policy.’

‘Cooperation between Iran and Russia in various fields including defence is expanding within the framework of common interests… and is not against any third country.’

Kanani said, ‘American officials continue their baseless political claims and illegal actions against the Islamic republic of Iran, questioning the conventional defence and military cooperation between Iran and Russia.’

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby on December 9 had regarded the Tehran-Moscow military partnership as ‘harmful’ to Ukraine, Iran’s neighbouring countries and the world.