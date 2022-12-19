Italian defence minister calls for parity in UK-Japan fighter collaboration

As negotiations to establish the responsibilities of each nation in the ambitious project move forward, Rome’s defence minister told Reuters that Italy must be treated equally in a cooperation with Britain and Japan to produce a new jet fighter.

This month, the three countries unveiled the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) initiative, which aims to create a next-generation aircraft by 2035 by fusing the British-led Tempest project with the Japanese F-X programme.

The alliance was formed as France, Germany, and Spain advanced a competing plan to develop a warplane as part of a larger European effort to bolster security in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Co-founder of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party and Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto said Rome will decide in the end how much to invest in the multi-billion dollar project after further specifics were established.