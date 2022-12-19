‘Kamikaze’ Russian drones strike Kiev as Putin travels to Belarus

As Russian President Vladimir Putin travels to Belarus, Moscow launched a ‘kamikaze’ drone attack on Monday, hitting crucial infrastructure in and around Kyiv. This has raised concerns that Putin will pressure his former Soviet ally to join a new offensive against Ukraine.

The third Russian airstrike on the Ukrainian capital in six days and the most recent in a string of attacks since October that have targeted the Ukrainian power grid have caused widespread blackouts in the midst of subfreezing weather, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

According to preliminary reports, no one had been killed or injured in the strikes on Kyiv that shook the capital’s Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

‘Kamikaze’ drones are disposable, mass-produced unmanned aircraft that fly directly at their target before accelerating downward and exploding upon impact.

A Reuters witness reported that a fire was raging at one site at an energy facility in the frequently targeted central Shevchenkivskyi area.