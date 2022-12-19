NYT faces backlash for crossword resembling Nazi symbol on first day of Hanukkah

The New York Times’ crossword puzzle, which was released on Sunday (December 18), drew a lot of criticism because it was eerily similar to the Nazi insignia, the ‘Hakenkreuz’ (which means hooked cross in German).

Additionally, this is not the first time that such an occurrence has occurred; in 2017, their daily crossword puzzle had yet another rendition of the Nazi emblem.

Numerous people commented on the unfortunate timing of the publication—it appeared on the first day of the Jewish holiday of lights Hanukkah, on social media including Twitter.

The New York Times has not yet commented on the incident yet.

Former United States President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. also took to the microblogging platform and called the incident, ‘Disgusting!’

Some users also said that they did not believe it till they saw the copy for themselves.

Several social media users also pointed out how this is the third time this has happened as a similar first incident reportedly took place in 2014 and again in 2017. At the time, the NYT had dismissed it saying it was not intentional.