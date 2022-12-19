Shiv Sena MP’s attempt to participate in a protest in Belagavi, Karnataka, prohibited by district authorities

Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Mane is not allowed to enter the city of Belagavi to participate in an event being held by the Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MMES) on Monday, according to the district administration.

As the 10-day winter session of the Karnataka Legislature begins, the MMES has organised a protest at the Vaccine Depot Ground in Tilakwadi in the district capital of Belagavi.

A Lok Sabha member from the Hatkanangle district named Dhairyasheel Mane wrote to the district officials to make arrangements for his visit.

Mane requested a pilot car, an escort, and Y+ category security in a letter to the Belagavi city police commissioner.

Nitesh K Patil, the district’s deputy commissioner, nevertheless issued a prohibitory order barring Mane from entering.

The MP will participate in the MMES event, according to Patil, where it’s possible that he will make divisive speeches that cause linguistic strife and impair law and order. This would ultimately result in harm to public property.

‘In order to maintain law and order and uphold peace, I, Nitesh K Patil, District Magistrate, Belagavi District exercising powers under section 144 of the CrPC, issue this order to initiate steps to prevent the entry of Maharashtra MP Dhairyasheel Mane from entering the border of Belagavi district,’ the order read.