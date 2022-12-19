The makers release the first engaging trailer of ‘Oppenheimer,’ Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb thriller

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ has been one of the most talked-about movies ever since the announcement.

The atomic bomb thriller is based on a biography titled, ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer,’ written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

The first interesting trailer for the film has finally been published after a protracted wait. The ‘father of the atomic bomb,’ physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, is portrayed by Cillian Murphy in the two-minute clip. He may be seen working on the covert project.

While they test the bomb in the desert, Murphy and his group are working on the covert project. The lead character, Cillian Murphy, who is on one side working on the project and on the other side is terrified of how this bomb will affect mankind, is the main focus of the trailer.

Murphy was one of the primary contributors to the Manhattan Research Project, which centered around the creation of nuclear weapons in the 1940s.

Most of the plot details have been kept under wraps.