TikTok under scrutiny in Taiwan since the government banned using the Chinese-owned social media platform

Since the government of Taiwan forbade its departments from using the Chinese-owned social media network TikTok, the app has recently come under scrutiny in Taiwan.

In the meantime, the Taiwanese authorities launched an inquiry into ByteDance, the parent firm of TikTok, for what it believes to be illegal commercial activity on the island.

According to a statement released by Taiwan’s China policy-making Mainland Affairs Council, they initially became suspicious that ByteDance was running a company to promote business on the island on December 9 as a result of a story by Taiwan’s Liberty Times newspaper.

Responding to the media report, the council’s working group said there indeed was an alleged breach of the law referring to what the media report had called the company’s ‘illegal commercial operations’ which the legal authorities are now investigating.

The newspaper claims that ByteDance has set up a subsidiary look to expand its business on the island which is a breach of Taiwanese law passed three years ago which does not allow Chinese social media platforms to open commercial operations on the island.