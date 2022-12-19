Twitter to ban users from including links to other social media platforms in their posts

Twitter, a massive social media network controlled by Elon Musk, said on Sunday (December 18) that it was prohibiting users from posting links to other social networking sites in their postings.

Following Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, the most recent action is certain to spark criticism once more.

According to a statement on Twitter’s website, ‘We will eliminate any free promotion of prohibited 3rd-party social networking sites at both the Tweet level and the account level, such as linking (i.e. utilising URLs) to any of the below platforms on Twitter.’

Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Post, Truth Social, and other external networks are also included, as well as other social media link aggregators like linktr.ee and ink.bio.

Twitter, previously run by Jack Dorsey, was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk in recent months. The platform has been a fixture in news headlines ever since.

First it was summary sacking of its old board including former CEO Parag Agrawal. Then it was firing of nearly half the workforce. These sudden decisions did rock the Twitter boat as questions were raised about the platform’s stability in light of mass layoffs.