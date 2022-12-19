‘Watch With Your Daughter’: MP Speaker To SRK On ‘Pathaan’

Girish Gautam, the state’s Assembly Speaker, joined Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra in criticising the forthcoming movie Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan. ‘The world needs to know that Shah Rukh is watching this movie with his daughter. He should post a picture online to prove it. Make a similar movie on the Prophet and air it, I dare you ‘,he said.

In response to calls to ban ‘Pathaan’ from theatres, Mr. Gautam made this statement before a five-day winter session that will start today. On the floor of the Assembly, the BJP, which is in power, is expected to address the matter. Senior congressmen have also expressed their objection to the movie, calling it ‘against our beliefs, ‘including opposition leader Dr. Govind Singh and former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri.

According to Suresh Pachouri, the issue is not Pathan but rather paridhan (clothes), because in Indian culture, no one, whether a Hindu, a Muslim, or a follower of another faith, will approve of a lady appearing in public wearing such clothing.

Narottam Mishra voiced his disapproval of a song from the movie on Wednesday. ‘ The song’s costumes are inappropriate. The song conveys a filthy mentality,’he said. Narottam Mishra made his comment two days after ‘Pathaan’ creators published the song ‘Besharam Rang,’ which pairs the movie’s female lead, Deepika Padukone, with the lead actor, Shah Rukh Khan.

‘I suggest that the film’s creators edit out the song’s offensive passages. Previously, at JNU, Deepika Padukone spoke out in favour of the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’. Her mindset was made clear. I think the song’s ‘Besharam Rang’ title is equally offensive. Additionally, the outfits’ use of the colours green and saffron is offensive. If changes are not made, we will decide whether or not to play the movie in Madhya Pradesh’,according to Mr. Mishra.