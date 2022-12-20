2 workers killed, 4 injured in explosion at steel factory’s boiler in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: At least two persons died and four were injured after a boiler blast in a steel factory in Doraha on Tuesday. Station House Officer (SHO) Gurmeet Singh said that the police received information from the hospital that there was a blast in a boiler in a steel factory.

‘The police team immediately reached the spot. Two workers died during treatment. While four workers are injured’, Singh said. A forensic team has also been called on the spot and samples will be taken. Further investigation is underway.