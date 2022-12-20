After a serious pile-up in UP in dense fog, 2 people died and several were injured

Two people were killed and more than a dozen commuters were hurt in an accident that involving 40 vehicles in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, due to poor visibility brought on by heavy fog. Images showed a number of piled-up laden trucks and cars on the road, some with substantial damage and shards of glass everywhere.

The collision on the Dussehra flyover in Arnia resulted in the rescue of the injured by the police, who then hurried them to neighbouring hospitals. According to authorities, one of the victims was a truck driver, whose body was taken for a post-mortem.

This morning, a thick fog blanketed the northern states, including the capital city of Delhi. The Delhi airport tweeted a fog alert. However, a spokesperson for the news agency PTI said that flight operations are unaffected.

The weather service has alerted, a dense to very deep layer of fog is primarily over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, North Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.