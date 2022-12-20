China reports its first Covid deaths in weeks following the relaxation of pandemic-related curbs

Following the easing of pandemic-related limits, China reported its first Covid-related deaths in weeks as growing cases continue to put pressure on resources.

According to the National Health Commission, China documented two Covid deaths on Monday, the first since December 3.

However, questions have been raised over whether the official toll accurately reflects the nation’s struggle with a case surge, which was mostly contained as a result of zero-Covid policies.

On China’s Weibo site, which is similar to Twitter, a hashtag connected to Covid-related deaths was observed surging on Monday.

One user questioned, ‘What is the point of incomplete statistics?’ Another person said, ‘Isn’t this defrauding the public?’

China has officially acknowledged that only 5,237 Covid-related deaths occurred during the pandemic, including the latest toll figures, which is a tiny fraction considering its 1.4 billion population.

The Beijing government has largely praised its tough anti-virus measures for the low number of cases, but it was forcefully withdrawn last month after a string of protests complaining lack of movement across cities and difficulties in purchasing essential items.