Doctors with unearned degree to face inquiry: Veena George

Veena George, the minister of health, launched an investigation on Tuesday after learning that a small number of Government Ayurveda College students had graduated without even passing their second-year exams.

The minister told journalists that she had given the Director of the Ayurvedic Medical Education Department the go-ahead to look into the situation thoroughly and produce a report as soon as possible.

One of the seven who received the professional degree despite failing the tests is the son of a Parent-Teacher Association officeholder. 65 students in all received degrees from the college.

A few pupils who turned out to be whistleblowers helped bring the problem to light. Soon after, the authorities issued clear instructions to the students prohibiting them from posting photos of the graduation event on social media.

The entire scenario serves as further evidence of the appalling situation in higher education. The students are now planning to file a grievance with the Governor, who also serves as the Chancellor of the universities. (Recent legislation intended to strip the Governor of the Chancellor’s authority has not yet received the Governor’s approval.)

The BAMS programme lasts for five and a half years, including House Surgency.