Emiratisation deadline set for employers in UAE; Warns against false ads and salary cuts!

Abu Dhabi (UAE); UAE officials have urged private enterprises not to publish phoney job adverts, provide unskilled employment, or pay residents cheaper salary in order to promote the nation’s Emiratization push. To raise the proportion of Emiratis employed in the private sector, the government has made it a top priority.

Private enterprises with more than 50 workers must guarantee that 2% of their personnel is Emirati by January 1 or risk fines under a government programme to raise the proportion of UAE nationals in the workforce to 10% in four years. A formal resolution on private sector compliance in advertising, remuneration, and training was published on Sunday by the Human Resources Ministry and Emiratisation.

Companies aren’t allowed to mention the government’s Emiratisation policies, assistance, and advantages when posting job openings for UAE residents, according to a statement by Wam, the official news agency. This is true even if the Ministry has given its consent.

Employers must follow;

Misleading marketing, announcements of menial employees, and mention of government incentives and subsidies are all forbidden under ministerial resolution number 663 of 2022. The ministry issued a statement in which it said that the country’s growing emiratization required control in all areas. ‘ We are keen to clarify the responsibilities of all parties, pass legislation to control violations that have recently been noticed through more assessment visits, specify the appropriate steps, and ensure that all parties abide by them’.

The authorities have made it illegal for firms to exploit government incentives and aid programmes, as well as to withhold money from Emirati employees’ paychecks without their consent. Additionally, the new rule encourages private companies to offer employment training and skill development to Emiratis so they may improve in their careers. According to the resolution, Emiratisation law forbade paying Emirati employees less than their coworkers.

When hiring a UAE citizen, a business must get a work permit from the ministry, sign an employment contract, pay wages in line with the law, register UAE citizens, and pay monthly pensions and social security payments within a month of receiving employment documents. The employer must terminate an Emirati employee’s employment and inform the appropriate authorities if the employee resigns.

In accordance with the resolution, Emirati citizens must obey the law, abide by the requirements of the Nafis programme, and notify the ministry of any questionable conduct. Authorities have issued a warning against using phoney work licences to get false employee information in order to take advantage of the government’s social assistance incentives. After users on social media complained that low-skilled employment were being given to Emiratis, prosecutors are investigating into a fast food chain that recently advertised sandwich maker openings for UAE nationals.

For each Emirati worker they do not hire, employers who do not fulfil the 2% target by the end of the year will be penalised Dh72,000 ($19,602) in January, which is equal to Dh6,000 for each month of current year. The government has retaliated against enterprises that boost employment rates in order to achieve their objectives. With fewer than two weeks until penalties start, recruiting managers have noted a rise in interest in employing UAE citizens in front-facing customer service, retail, hotel, and the health industries.