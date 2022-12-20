‘Freak wave’ strikes a packed beach in South Africa’s Durban coastal city killing 3, injures over a dozen

In South Africa’s coastal city of Durban, a devastating ‘freak wave’ smashed a crowded beach, leaving at least three people dead and more than a dozen injured.

Among the dead include a teenager as the North Beach was closed off after the incident and an investigation has been launched. The incident happened around 5 pm on Sunday at the Bay of Plenty, one of the popular beaches in South Africa.

Those who died were drowned after being carried out to sea by currents.

According to a statement from the KwaZulu-Natal provincial administration, ‘the facts of the incidents are still unclear at this moment, but it is thought that a freak wave put many persons in trouble while swimming and they sadly drowned.’

The local reports says at least 17 people have been hospitalised and were said to be in serious or critical condition.

The EThekwini Municipality in its Facebook post said that over 35 lifeguards were dispatched in rescue efforts, attending to more than 100 people affected by the massive wave.