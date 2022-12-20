North India covered in dense fog, IMD issued poor visibility alert for four states

Tuesday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, North Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh were all covered in a dense to very dense layer of fog. Poor visibility has been caused by the dense fog in a number of cities. According to data taken at 5:30 am, the visibility in Delhi’s Palam area was only 25 metres. There was 50 metres of visibility in the Safdarjung region.

Amritsar, Ganganagar, Patiala, and Lucknow all had visibility levels of 25 metres, according to the weather office. The fog in Bhatinda was so thick that there was no visibility. In the Indo-Gangetic plains, the thick fog cover is likely to last for the upcoming few days.

For today and tomorrow, there is a red alert for low visibility due to dense fog in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Western Uttar Pradesh.

Due to the poor visibility, both rail and road traffic were affected, and cautious street driving was observed. Additionally, the Delhi Airport issued a fog alert and stated that low visibility procedures were being carried out there. It further stated that all flight operations are currently functioning properly.