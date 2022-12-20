Rahul shows his true colors, he should apologize for insulting Indian Army; Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi should apologise for disparaging the Indian Army. He said that Rahul Gandhi had previously disrespected the Indian Army. Rahul’s comments referred to the fighting between Indian and Chinese forces at the Tawang border crossing in Arunachal Pradesh.
Rahul said that the Chinese are intimidating the Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh. The central authority was said to be dozing off as the troops submitted. There was a lot of backlash as a result. Rahul Gandhi has come under fire from many people for disparaging the Indian Army.
Rahul Gandhi is a prominent member of the Congress party. Aside from that, he has led the party as president. But his remarks against the army are childish and insulting. Only Rahul disputes the Indian Army’s gallantry, while the rest of the world applauds it. Yogi further stated that this is not the first time this has happened.
Rahul Gandhi shown his genuine self even during the conflict in Doklam. Yogi made the observation that at the time, what he did was meet the Chinese ambassador covertly and take part in anti-Indian actions. Rahul would always reveal his genuine self whenever the nation is in a time of distress. Rahul Gandhi was also requested to retract his attack on the Indian Army by Yogi Adityanath.
