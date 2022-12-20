Rahul shows his true colors, he should apologize for insulting Indian Army; Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi should apologise for disparaging the Indian Army. He said that Rahul Gandhi had previously disrespected the Indian Army. Rahul’s comments referred to the fighting between Indian and Chinese forces at the Tawang border crossing in Arunachal Pradesh.

Rahul said that the Chinese are intimidating the Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh. The central authority was said to be dozing off as the troops submitted. There was a lot of backlash as a result. Rahul Gandhi has come under fire from many people for disparaging the Indian Army.