Second Test to be missed by Rohit Sharma

The second and final Test against Bangladesh will not be played by Rohit Sharma, informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which also announced the exclusion of fast bowler Navdeep Saini from the team on Tuesday.

After suffering a thumb injury during the previous One-Day International (ODI) series, Rohit was unable to participate in India’s 188-run triumph in the opening Test.

The medical staff believes that the injury needs further time to heal fully before the Indian skipper can bat and field with all of his might, says a statement from the BCCI.

He will keep working on his recovery, therefore he won’t be able to play in the second and final Test against Bangladesh.

Due to a discomfort in his abdominal muscles, Navdeep Saini will also miss the second Test.

K L Rahul, who led India in the opening Test, will remain as interim captain.

On Thursday, the second Test will start at Mirpur.