This ‘job scam’ worth crores involved ‘counting trains’ as part of the training!

At least 28 people from Tamil Nadu were deployed at different platforms of the New Delhi Railway Station every day for a month. They had been told that this was part of their training for positions of travel ticket examiner (TTE), traffic assistant, and clerk. For the one-month training which took place between June and July, the victims were duped of ? 2.67 crore by a group of fraudsters.

Most of the victims are graduates with backgrounds in engineering and technical education. Subbusamy posed as a deputy director in the Northern Railway office in Delhi. The training amount varied for various positions such as travel ticket examiners, traffic assistants or clerks. Each candidate underwent the same training, ie, counting trains at stations.

An ex-railway officer has filed an FIR against a person named Sivaraman in one of the MP quarters in Delhi. Mr Subbusamy said he had been helping unemployed youths to find a suitable job without monetary interest. In the FIR, he alleged that after paying facilitation charges, 25 prospective candidates were called for a medical examination and document verification.

The EOW in its preliminary investigation found that it was a job scam and further investigation is going on. Victims say that Mr Rana always used to meet them outside for the collection of money and never took them inside any Railway building. According to them, all the documents such as orders for training, identity cards, training completion certificates, and appointment letters turned out to be forged when cross-verified with the Railway authorities.

Railway Board has been regularly issuing advisories and alerting the common people against such fraudulent practices. ‘Youngsters should be very careful while dealing with such elements and they should always contact the Railway officials concerned in such situations,’ Yogesh Baweja, Additional Director General for Media and Communication said.