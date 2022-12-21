Indian Railways cancels 264 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Wednesday fully cancelled 227 trains and partially cancelled 37 trains. These trains scheduled to depart today were cancelled due to maintenance work.

Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

List of cancelled trains:

00109, 01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01823, 01824, 02518, 02547, 02548, 02549, 02550, 03343, 03344, 03359, 03360, 03592, 04041, 04042, 04283, 04285, 04286, 04303, 04350, , 04352, 04354, 04355, 04367, 04368, 04469, 04470, 04499, 04500, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04901, 04927, 04983, 04984, 04987, 04988, 04989, 04990, 04999, 05000, 05035, 05036, 05039, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05155, 05156, 05366, 05459, 05460, 05470, 05471, 06417, 06418, 06802, 06803, 06882, 06923, 06924, 06925, 06926, 06977, 06980, 07341, 07342, 07343,13346, 14005, 14006, 14021, 14022, 14029, 14030, 14085, 04383, 04384, 04424, 04433, 04434, 04435, 1 14618, 14673, 14737, 14738, 14795, 14796, 14811, 14812, 15053, 15054, 15081, 15082, 15105, 15106, 15127, 15129, 15130, 15159, 15203, 15204, 15904, 18103, 18104, 18413, 18414, 18631, 18635, 18636, 20409, 20410, 20473, 20948, 20949, 22406, 22421, 22422, 22441, 22442, 22471, 22472, 22531, 22532, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 4086, 14213, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14230, 14231, 14232, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14310, 14315, 14316, 14323, 14324, 14331, 14332, 14505, 14506, 14617,36038, 36071, 36072, 36085, 36086, 36827, 36840, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 52539.

Follow the steps to check list of cancelled trains:

Visit the Indian Railways website indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of your journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement.