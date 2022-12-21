Senthil Balaji asks Annamalai about his watch bill as he threatens to release DMK leaders’ property records

Senthil Balaji, a minister for Tamil Nadu, and K Annamalai, the state’s BJP chief, continued their verbal war after the former attacked the latter for donning a Bell & Ross limited-edition Rafale watch. Annamalai has now threatened to reveal MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, his son and son-in-law’s properties.

DMK leaders’ property records, including information about the watches owned by CM Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Lexus vehicle, and the CM’s son-in-law Sabareesan, will be made public, according to BJP leader Annamalai.

‘I’ll release property documents worth Rs 2 lakh crore showing details about watches worn by CM, his son-in-law soon,’ Annamalai said on Wednesday.

Senthil Balaji responded by once more asking Annamalai for the invoice for his Bell & Ross limited-edition Rafale watch.

‘My question was if you have the bill or not? It should have been a simple Yes or No,’ Senthil Balaji said in a tweet.