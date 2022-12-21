Thai authorities search for missing marines from a wrecked warship

After a navy corvette sank over the weekend in rough waters, Thailand’s military mobilised helicopters, warships, and unmanned drones on Tuesday as rescue crews fought against time to discover survivors.

The navy reported that one marine was among the dozens who were forced to abandon the HTMS Sukhothai late on Sunday after it was turned over by four-metre (13-foot) waves and heavy winds to be recovered alive on Tuesday from the waters of the Gulf of Thailand. Six bodies were found.

As of Tuesday night, 23 marines were still missing. Some people lacked life jackets.

‘The most recent discovery, who was still alive, was made 41 hours after the ship sank. We thus think that there are individuals who are still alive somewhere, and we will keep looking,’ the navy’s chief of staff, Admiral Chonlathis Navanugraha, stated.

Finding the guys on Tuesday would be crucial, according to area navy commander Vice Admiral Pichai Lorchusakul, given their time spent outside in the weather.