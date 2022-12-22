First resolution by the UN Council in decades calls for an end to the violence in Myanmar

In order to call for an end to the violence and to urge the military junta to free all political prisoners, including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the U.N. Security Council adopted its first resolution on Myanmar in 74 years on Wednesday.

Since the army overthrew Suu Kyi’s elected government on February 1, 2021, detaining her and other officials, and using lethal force to quell pro-democracy demonstrations and dissent, Myanmar has been in crisis.

Barbara Woodward, the British ambassador to the United Nations, said following the vote on the British-drafted resolution, ‘Today we’ve sent a firm message to the military that they should be in no doubt – we expect this resolution to be implemented in full.’

Woodward told the 15-member council, ‘We’ve also sent a clear message to the people of Myanmar that we seek progress in line with their rights, their wishes, and their interests’.

On how to handle the Myanmar crisis, there has long been disagreement, with China and Russia arguing against taking decisive action. Along with India, they both chose not to participate in the Wednesday vote. The 12 members who were left cast yes votes.

After the vote, Zhang Jun, China’s U.N. ambassador, said to the council, ‘China still has concerns.’ ‘There is no easy solution to the problem. Ultimately, whether or not it can be resolved properly depends entirely and fundamentally on Myanmar.’