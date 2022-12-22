Mahzooz Draw: 3 expats share Dh300,000

Dubai: 3 expats won Dh300,000 in the latest Mahzooz draw. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Mushraf and Michel from Pakistan and Mohammed from Sudan. A total of 977 other participants received over Dh1.3 million in prize money at the draw.

Mahzooz draw operated by EWINGS has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of 2 years. People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.

Also Read: India to host Asian Wrestling Championships 2023

The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which 3 guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000.he new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39.