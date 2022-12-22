MK Stalin says, ‘If language perishes, race will perish’

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, stated on Wednesday that language is a race’s ‘blood flow’ and that if it is destroyed, the race will also perish. The comment seemed to be in reference to Tamil and the disrespect that ‘invaders’ had for the language.

The DMK leader claimed that singing Tamil songs was frowned upon by ‘invaders’ and that Tamil was neglected.

‘Our Tamil land faced several cultural invasions for centuries. Tamil Nadu suffered because of the foreign invasion and the race lost its rights. Tamil was neglected due to the instruction by foreign language speakers. Thamizhar was neglected by the dominant class,’ During his speech at the opening of the 80th annual Tamil music festival of the renowned Tamil Isai Sangam, which Raja Sir Annamalai Chettiar founded in 1943, Stalin claimed that the dominant class had neglected Thamizhar.

Stalin said that language (in this case, Tamil) is the ‘blood flow’ of a race and if it is destroyed, the race will also perish, despite the fact that opposition to the ‘dominance’ of other languages over Tamil in Tamil Nadu does not imply ‘hatred’ toward any language.

The BJP-led Centre has frequently been charged by the in power DMK government with ‘imposing’ Hindi on the state. Stalin reiterated his opposition to language imposition, saying that while a person may learn as many languages as they choose, the state will not accept any language if it is mandated.