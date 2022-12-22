Nippon Steel plans to invest in initiatives requiring less iron to produce green steel

Nippon Steel Corp., the largest steel producer in Japan, plans to participate in new raw material research projects to produce reduced iron using hydrogen in order to meet the rising demand for green steel, the company’s president stated on Thursday.

Nippon Steel President Eiji Hashimoto said at a news conference that despite the fact that new development projects for the coal have been declining as a result of worries about climate change, the business will continue investing in coking coal mines to ensure a vital raw material for creating steel.

In order to make metallic iron without melting the iron ore, oxygen is taken out of the ore in a process called reduction, which results in reduced iron.