Spain to vote on a transgender rights bill that allow anyone over the age of 16 to change the gender on their ID card

A ground-breaking transgender rights measure in Spain will be put to the vote by lawmakers today (December 22), allowing anyone over the age of 16 to change the gender on their ID card.

According to AFP, the measure has caused rifts in both Spain’s left-wing government and its feminist movement.

The bill, which has been hailed as the ‘triumph of reason over prejudice,’ has prompted a contentious debate among the nation’s strong feminist lobby and LGBTQ equality activists.

The process for altering a person’s gender on their national identification card is significantly streamlined. Children as young as 12 can apply, but only under specific circumstances, and anyone over the age of 16 can request a change based on a straightforward statement.

Following the submission of this request, the applicant would then have to confirm once after three months, following which the change becomes valid.

Before this only adults were allowed to request the change and that too had to be supported by a medical report attesting to gender dysphoria and proof of at least two years of hormonal treatment.