Transcript of PM Jacinda Arden calling Seymour ‘arrogant prick’ fetches USD 63,000 for charity

The New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden and her political competitor had a heated exchange in which Arden referred to him as a an ‘arrogant prick,’ and the transcript of the exchange has raised USD 63,000 for charity.

Following a heated debate with David Seymour, the leader of the right-liberal party ACT, Ardern was heard speaking over a microphone in New Zealand’s parliament. Both of their signatures appear on the transcript.

‘Can’t say I expected this,’ Ardern wrote on social media after raising money for the New Zealand Prostate Cancer Foundation with what she called her ‘faux pas with the ancient mic in parliament.’

Ardern referred to Seymour last week as a ‘arrogant prick’ as she sat back down after responding to one of his sharp questions.

Seymour petitioned the speaker of New Zealand’s parliament to get an apology from Ardern, which meant her comment was entered into the official record, known as the Hansard.

Seymour came up with the idea of joining forces for a good cause and they both signed a copy of the transcript which was framed before being auctioned.