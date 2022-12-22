Turkey increases the minimum wage by 55% in 2023

The Turkish presidency announced on Thursday that the monthly minimum wage in Turkey will increase by 100% from January to 8,506.00 lira ($455) in 2023. This represents a 55% increase from the level established in July.

President Tayyip Erdogan stated before that the minimum wage may be increased again throughout the year if required. In recent months, annual inflation spiked beyond 85% but has since started to decline modestly.

Erdogan said that the government intervened to establish the figure since the employer and employee unions were unable to come to an agreement. The event in the presidential palace was not attended by union representatives.