UN Security Council urges Myanmar’s military to release Aung San Suu Kyi who has been in prison for the past two years

The military junta in Myanmar was urged by the UN Security Council to free Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been detained for the past two years after the army overthrew her civilian government in a coup.

The UN council passed its first-ever resolution on the state of affairs in the country of Southeast Asia on Wednesday, urging the ‘immediate release of all prisoners held arbitrarily,’ including 77-year-old Suu Kyi and former president Win Myint.

Given that the 15-member council has disagreed on Myanmar for decades, the resolution is remarkable. Previously, the organisation would only make official declarations about the state of the nation and refrain from interfering in domestic matters.

The last time the council resolution regarding Myanmar was the one the UN passed in 1948 approving the country’s membership to the world body, reports AFP news agency quoting diplomats.

The resolution has also sought ‘an immediate end to all forms of violence.’ asking for ‘all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.’

The resolution was adopted after attaining 12 votes, with permanent members China and Russia abstaining. They also did not opt to veto the text. Notably, India also abstained.