Vandals in Australia destroys an Aboriginal art belived to be 30,000 years old

Vandals in Australia destroyed an Aboriginal work of art thought to be 30,000 years old. The artwork in South Australia’s Koonadla Cave has been impacted.

According to reports, the vandals tore a portion of the security fence and drew over the native artwork with their fingers.

‘This is, quite frankly, shocking. These caves are some of the earliest evidence of Aboriginal occupation of that part of the country,’ said Kyam Maher, the Aboriginal Affairs Minister of South Australia state. Maher was quoted by Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Native Mirning people who live on the Nullarbor plain regard the artwork as sacred.

Maher is also Attorney-General of the South Australia state. He said that those found responsible for the vandalism could face criminal prosecution. As per law of the state, those found guilty of vandalism can face up to six months in prison or a fine of 10,000 Australian dollars.

‘This isn’t some sort of accidental disturbance,’ said Maher. ‘This is someone who has deliberately got through fencing, barbed wire and gone in and destroyed this. This is the worst kind of vandalism that I can think of,’ he added.