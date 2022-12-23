A Kerala cycle polo player passed away in Nagpur while competing, parents claims discrimination.

A 10-year-old cycle polo player from Alappuzha, Kerala, named Fathima Nidha passed away on Thursday in Nagpur, Maharashtra. She allegedly experienced discrimination from the organisation that put on the national cycle polo championship while she was in Nagpur to compete in the sub-junior division.

According to Fathima’s family, she started vomiting, complained of feeling queasy, and went to the hospital for a checkup. After receiving an injection, she passed away a while later in the hospital. Her father has arrived in Nagpur, and today will be the day of her post-mortem.

In the championship were two teams from Kerala. After a court injunction, Fathima and other players were permitted to take part in the event.

It has been claimed that Fathima and other participants from Kerala were denied lodging and food by the cycle polo federation and other event organisers.

Kerala Congress leader K Sudhakaran alleged that because Fathima and others had travelled to the event with the aid of a court order, they had been treated unfairly and neglected by the federation.

He claimed that the organisation that sanctioned their participation denied them lodging and food. The facilities were reportedly set up independently by the Kerala cycle polo organisation with the assistance of other Keralities in Nagpur.

Sudhakaran has urged the state government and the sports department to recognise the suffering experienced by kids during these athletic events and act quickly.

While the state administration is investigating into the claim that the players encountered discrimination, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his condolences for the loss.