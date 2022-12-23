A Vietnam veteran gets intuition won the lotto six times.

On a chilly December day in Massachusetts, a veteran of the Vietnam War entered a liquor store relying solely on his instinct.

He participated in the lottery, as he had done for more than 20 years.

Don’t just buy one ticket, buy six, his gut told him. Use the exact same numbers on every ticket, not just any numbers.

Raymond Roberts was fortunate enough to win on all six of his tickets, netting him a lump amount of over $2 million (£1.6 million) as well as 20 instalments of $25,000 every year.

Mr. Roberts painstakingly crafted a combination of birthdays and anniversary dates to create the winning numbers. He had tried using them on other days and other lottery tickets, but he had come up empty.

On December 15, the veteran from Fall River, 50 miles (80 km) south of Boston, collected his rewards.

What then does he intend to do with his unanticipated wealth?

According to the lottery, he’ll start off by purchasing a motorcycle.

Mr. Roberts played the game Lucky for Life, and in fact, some might refer to him as such.

The odds of winning just the $25,000 a year for life award are one in 1,813,028 according to the game’s rules.

More than any other state in the US, Massachusetts residents spend the most per person on lottery and scratch-off tickets.